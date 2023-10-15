Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of ASEKY stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aisin has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $38.93.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Aisin had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aisin will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

