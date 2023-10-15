Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.91.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,086,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and have sold 64,728 shares valued at $3,170,419. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

