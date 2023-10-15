Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Akumin Price Performance
Akumin stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.72.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 167.86% and a negative net margin of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akumin will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akumin
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKU
About Akumin
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Akumin
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.