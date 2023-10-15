Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Akumin stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.72.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 167.86% and a negative net margin of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akumin will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,569,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 537,537 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 1,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

