Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,489 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.3 %

AQN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.74. 2,965,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,407. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.16%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

