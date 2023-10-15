Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.42. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 217,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,972 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 222.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 328.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 271,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 41.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

