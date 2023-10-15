Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alithya Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.70 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group

Alithya Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Alithya Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alithya Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

