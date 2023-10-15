Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,700 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 613,300 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $122.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

