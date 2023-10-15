Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,006.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

