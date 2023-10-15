Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 406.0 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APYRF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

