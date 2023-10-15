AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of AlloVir
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AlloVir Stock Up 1.2 %
AlloVir stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $10.29.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
