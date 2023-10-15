AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $29,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,984.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vikas Sinha sold 10,516 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $26,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,173,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $29,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,984.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,714 shares of company stock valued at $98,563 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

