Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.45. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 30,838 shares changing hands.

Almonty Industries Trading Up 30.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

