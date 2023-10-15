Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.45. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 30,838 shares changing hands.
Almonty Industries Trading Up 30.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.