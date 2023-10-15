Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $33.05. 567,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,948. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

