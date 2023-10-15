Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for about 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 1,180,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,783. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.6696 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.88%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

