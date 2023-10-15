Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 729,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,740. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.