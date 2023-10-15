Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $31.04. 1,405,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,223. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile



Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

