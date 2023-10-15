Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

TFC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,701,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

