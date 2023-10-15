Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Shares of HON traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.56. 2,245,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,270. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.83 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

