Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock remained flat at $84.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,813,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

