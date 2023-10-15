Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,421,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 108,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.88. 5,534,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

