Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MA traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.03. 2,235,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $287.84 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

