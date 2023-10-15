Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,142. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

