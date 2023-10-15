Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of WestRock worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after acquiring an additional 874,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $194,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $36.94. 1,758,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.86%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.