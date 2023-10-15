Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,168. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $242.41 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

