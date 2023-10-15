Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after buying an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 249.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after buying an additional 3,463,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 3,741,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,454. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.