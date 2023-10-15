Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.20. 2,246,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

