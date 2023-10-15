Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. 504,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,760. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

