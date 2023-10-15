Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,315. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $103.68 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

