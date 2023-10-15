Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.14 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

