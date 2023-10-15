Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 807,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $96,106,000 after buying an additional 141,076 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,712,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 83,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. 6,038,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,489. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.