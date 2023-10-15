Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.94. The company had a trading volume of 752,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.95. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

