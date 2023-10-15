Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,921,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,953. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

