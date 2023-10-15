Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.69. 1,111,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,167. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

