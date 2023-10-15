AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.