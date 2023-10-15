AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 240 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.38 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

