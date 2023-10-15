AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $159.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average is $155.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

