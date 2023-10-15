AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.