AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 164,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 249.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

