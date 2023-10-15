AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Position in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strive 500 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Strive 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $901,000.

Strive 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STRV opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. Strive 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

Strive 500 ETF Profile

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

