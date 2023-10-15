AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

