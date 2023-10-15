AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.