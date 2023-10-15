AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 7,645 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $14,888,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7,516.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,355,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

