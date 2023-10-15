ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for 14.6% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG stock remained flat at $46.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,134. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $56.62.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.