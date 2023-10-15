Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for 0.2% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of Altice USA worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,604 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Altice USA by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 1,997,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

