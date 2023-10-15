Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alumina Stock Performance

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. Alumina has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWCMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

