AM Squared Ltd Acquires 19,200 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. V.F. comprises approximately 1.2% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.45. 8,051,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,288,413. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

