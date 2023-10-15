AM Squared Ltd Acquires 2,900 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up 0.8% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.17. 958,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,870. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

