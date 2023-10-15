AM Squared Ltd Acquires New Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 79.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,846,385.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $2,352,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 228,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.82. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.48%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

