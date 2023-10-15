AM Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,500 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $47,584,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 54.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 382,228 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,020.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 327,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,534. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $95.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. JMP Securities increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.