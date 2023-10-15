AM Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,200 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Dollar General comprises approximately 0.6% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $9.33 on Friday, reaching $111.16. 12,837,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average of $169.30. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

