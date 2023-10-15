AM Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 33,500 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $126,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 641.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 878,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 759,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,808,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,169,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

